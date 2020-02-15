Bank of the Sierra Awards $31K in Grants to Central Valley Nonprofits

Porterville – Bank of the Sierra announced today that $31,600 was given to 10 nonprofits in the Central Valley during the fourth quarter. The Bank awards $1,000-$5,000 grants to 15-25 nonprofit organizations each quarter as part of its Sierra Grant program.
Overall in the fourth quarter, Bank of the Sierra awarded a total of $62,500 to nonprofits in the eight counties it serves.
A Sierra Grant was awarded to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Kings County to provide operating support for the organization. CASA of Kings County recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers who advocate for foster children in court. CASA supports its volunteers with ongoing training and court compliance requirements.
ImagineU Children’s Museum will use a Sierra Grant to increase and enhance its 2020 programs and events, with the goal of providing interactive and enriching opportunities to children in Tulare, Kings, and Fresno counties. The museum hosts local theater groups, visits from local police and fire departments, animal presentations, magic shows, and more.
A Sierra Grant awarded to Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County will allow the organization to send 50 underprivileged children to the E.L. Jack and Monica Armstrong Youth Center for a five-day per week after-school enrichment and education program. Activities will include computer education, STEM studies, tutoring, fine arts, dance, drama, health and fitness, sports, and more.
“It’s amazing to see the many different ways Sierra Grant recipients help our communities,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer. “We can’t wait to see what the organizations do in 2020!”