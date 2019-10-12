BAKERSFIELD – Talented and dedicated high school marching bands from Arizona, Nevada, and California will gather in Bakersfield, Calif., to compete in one of the nation’s most prominent championships, Music for All’s Bands of America Central California Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha. The Bands of America Championship will feature 9 high school marching bands in the preliminary competition, evaluated by a panel of nationally-recognized music educators and marching band experts. The Regional Champion band will be named at the conclusion of the evening finals.
The Central California Regional is one of 23 Bands of America regional marching band championships across the country that offer positively life-changing experiences for students, teachers, and fans and spectators. The season ends with the Bands of America Grand National Championships, presented by Yamaha, in Indianapolis in November. A non-profit 501(c)3 educational organization, Music for All has been creating, providing, and expanding positively life-changing experiences through music for all with more than 30 annual events for scholastic bands, orchestras, and choirs, nationwide.
The Championship in Bakersfield, Calif., is hosted by Bakersfield High School.
Music for All is about building leaders and celebrating teachers. The Bands of America Championship in Bakersfield, Calif., is a celebration of music education at its finest, showcasing the excellence, teamwork, and student leadership of the region’s outstanding marching bands. These young performers and their achievements advocate for the importance of music education in schools locally and nationwide. Research shown attendance and graduation rates to be higher for students who participate in their school music programs. The College Entrance Examination Board found that students involved in public school music programs scored 107 points higher on the SAT's than students with no participation. Music and arts involvement teaches youth many skills necessary to succeed in life, including problem solving and decision making, building self-confidence and self-discipline, the ability to imagine what might be and to accept responsibility for it, teamwork, the development of informed perception, and articulating a vision.
Bands of America Championships are entertaining, family-friendly events featuring live music, choreography, and competition. Students, parents, teachers, and everyone who loves live music and the marching arts is welcome.
Memorial Stadium at Bakersfield College (1801 Panorama Dr. Bakersfield, CA 93305), Nov. 2, 2019. The preliminary competition begins at 1 p.m. and will conclude at approximately 4 p.m. Gates will open for the finals at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 7 p.m. All times are tentative pending the final schedule of performing bands. Current times will be listed at marching.musicforall.org. Individual tickets start at $21, with non-performing student group tickets starting at $13. Children 10 years old or younger are admitted free for general admission seating. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.marching.musicforall.org.
