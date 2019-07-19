On Thursday evening, August 1, 2019, the Sequoia Genealogical Society and Mary Moore will present the program Journaling Made Interesting. One way to help you along with your genealogy research is to keep a journal of what you have found: Observations on the records, the evidence you find can be written out as prose, bullet lists, or just jottings. It is not necessary for your journal to be your research log. Mary Moore will ask “…are you curious about the benefits of Journaling? “Are you aware that Journaling can help you recover from grief and loss? “If you are curious about the benefits of journaling in your genealogy research this will be an evening that you will find beneficial.”
The Sequoia Genealogical Society meets in the Olympic Room, at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street (M Street and Cross Avenue), in Tulare. Meetings are at 6:30, the first Thursday evening, of each month. There is no cost to attend and the public is welcomed. Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available. For more information please phone (559) 685-4518
This program will be followed by a short refreshment time.
Like us on Facebook at Sequoia Genealogical Society-SGS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.