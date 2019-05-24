FRESNO – Athlon Sports released its All-Mountain West teams on Monday for the 2019 football season. The list includes 13 Bulldogs, which ranks second among all teams in the conference and first among programs in the West Division.
Hanford native Juju Hughes was one of the Bulldogs selected and was predicted to be a Mountain West Conferee All-Conference First-Team selection. In 2018, Hughes was named an All-Mountain West Second-Team selection, started all 14 games at strong safety for the Bulldogs and finished the regular season with four interceptions. He also logged the sixth-most tackles on the team with 78 stops (40 solo).
These All-MW teams selected by Athlon Sports are based on how players will perform in 2019. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2019 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year.
Boise State featured 17 selections, followed by Fresno State at 13 and Utah State with 12. Hawai'i is next with 10, and Wyoming checked in with nine selections on the all-conference team. For the complete list, visit athlonsports.com.
Fresno State opens their season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at USC.
