HANFORD – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) will be hosting two information seminars in Kings County to help protect seniors from becoming victims of fraud. Partnering with the California State Contracting Licensing Board and local community organizations, Assemblymember Salas will be holding these free educational sessions. Experts will provide tips on how to protect against different types of fraud such as identity theft, elder financial abuse, insurance scams, and more. Seniors, families and caregivers are all welcome to attend. Information about the three events can be found below:

Avenal Senior Scam Stopper

Wednesday, July 24th, 2019

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Avenal Veteran’s Hall

108 Kings Way, Avenal, 93204

Hanford Senior Scam Stopper

Thursday, July 25th, 2019

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

View Road Apartments

602 9 ¼ Ave, Hanford, 93230

