AVENAL – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) will be hosting a backpack and shoe giveaway in Avenal, Kings County. Working with local community partners like Aria Community Health Clinic, Supervisor Richard Valle, Avenal Police Department and Avenal High School, over a hundred backpacks and pairs of shoes are expected to be gifted to local students. With these donations, students who are in need of supplies to prepare for the new school year will get a helping hand. Information about the event can be found below:

Backpack and Shoe Giveaway

Friday, August 9, 2019

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Media Availability: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Avenal Veterans Hall

108 Kings Way., Avenal, 93204

For more information, please call Assemblymember Salas’ Kings District Office: (559-585-7170)

