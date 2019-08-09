AVENAL – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) will be hosting a backpack and shoe giveaway in Avenal, Kings County. Working with local community partners like Aria Community Health Clinic, Supervisor Richard Valle, Avenal Police Department and Avenal High School, over a hundred backpacks and pairs of shoes are expected to be gifted to local students. With these donations, students who are in need of supplies to prepare for the new school year will get a helping hand. Information about the event can be found below:
Backpack and Shoe Giveaway
Friday, August 9, 2019
3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Media Availability: 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Avenal Veterans Hall
108 Kings Way., Avenal, 93204
For more information, please call Assemblymember Salas’ Kings District Office: (559-585-7170)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.