Assemblymember Salas & Local Girl Scouts Introduce New Bill

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) was joined by Girl Scout Troop 2486 from the Central Valley, on Jan. 17, to introduce AB 1951, which would provide instruction on how to properly retire the California State Flag. Emilee Carroll, a 17-year old scout from Bakersfield, emailed Assemblymember Salas asking him to author this legislation when she could not find information in California statute about correctly retiring the state flag.
“Our local scouts in the Central Valley are working hard to improve their communities,” said Assemblymember Salas. “I am glad that Emilee brought this idea to our office and is passionate about educating Californians on how to properly respect our state flag. It was great to be able to introduce AB 1951 with Girl Scout Troop 2486, I know our future and the well-being of our community is in good hands with these extraordinary young women.”
Emilee Carroll initially thought of this idea as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project. This award is given to scouts who tackle issues that help drive change in their communities. After having a conversation with her father about retiring the American flag, Emilee was curious about the retiring process for the California flag. After searching California statute, Emilee discovered there are no specific instructions on how to correctly, and respectfully, retire the Bear Flag.
“It is important to have a proper way to retire the flag so people can have pride in the state of California, just like people have pride in the United States of America,” said Emilee Carroll. “My hope is that as people retire the American flag they begin to retire the California state flag with it and their pride and respect for the state of California will begin to grow.”
AB 1951 will prescribe that when the California Flag is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified manner, preferably by burning. This is similar to the instructions on how to properly retire the American Flag.
In addition to AB 1951, Emilee plans on creating an informational video that is easily accessible to the general public. This video will be provided to the Norris School District in Kern County where Emilee attends, with hopes that it will spread throughout the state.
