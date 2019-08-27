Assemblymember Salas Honors Gold Star Mothers and Families

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) honored and recognized Gold Star Mothers and Families Monday during the Assembly floor session. Assemblymember Salas was joined by Gold Star Mothers from throughout the state including from Kern and Kings Counties.
The Gold Star Mothers and Families witnessed the passage of Assembly Concurrent Resolution (ACR) 61 which was authored by Assemblymember Salas. ACR 61 designates September 29th, 2019 as a state day of recognition for Gold Star Mothers and Families. ACR 61 passed the Assembly unanimously with bipartisan support.
“In recognizing Gold Star Mothers and Families, we honor the memory of fallen soldiers who sacrificed everything to protect our freedom,” said Assemblymember Salas. “Gold Star Mothers and Families have dedicated themselves to helping those who have lost loved ones in the military. This incredible network of support is a testament to the strength and patriotism of our Gold Star families. While many of us will never understand the pain of their losses, it is our duty to continue to recognize and support organizations like Gold Star Mothers and Families.”
The United States began observing Gold Star Mothers’ Day on the last Sunday of September in 1936, to offer support for mothers who lost their sons or daughters during war. For nearly a century, the Gold Star tradition reminds Americans of the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for their country.
“Gold Star Families creates a bond so that we know we are not alone,” said Karen Galyan a member of the Gold Star Mother’s Bakersfield Chapter. “We feel very honored that Assemblymember Salas and the State Assembly are recognizing the sacrifice that our children made for our country. The biggest fear for Gold Star families is that our children will be forgotten. Having the Assembly dedicate September 29th as Gold Star Mother’s and Families’ day is a huge honor and reinforces that our children’s memory and legacy will continue on.”
Gold Star Mothers was named after the Gold Star that families hung in their windows in honor of a lost service member.
The organization was founded upon the work of Grace Darling Seibold during WWI who lost her son in combat. Grace devoted her time and efforts to working with returning service members and extending a hand of friendship to other mothers who had lost their sons in military service. On June 4, 1928, twenty-five mothers met in Washington, DC to establish the American Gold Star Mothers organization based on the principals of love, sympathy, and support that patriotic mothers like Grace Darling Seibold demonstrated.
