Assemblymember Salas Expands Job Opportunities for Military Spouses

“Licensure issues affecting career portability for the spouses of military service members has been a priority for the Department for several years,” said Kelli May Douglas, Southwest Regional Liaison for the Department of Defense - State Liaison Office. “As our military members and their families move from state to state, the ability for military spouses to transfer their licenses in order to obtain employment upon a new military assignment is very important to their career sustainability and their families’ financial stability. Policies to enhance existing licensure provisions for military spouses, such as is provided within AB 2549, serve to relieve one of the many stressors of frequent military moves. The need for such policies in California is underscored by the fact that the number of active duty military spouses in California is the highest in the U.S., at over 62,000 (11% of all active duty military spouses).”