Assemblymember Salas Awards $1 Million to Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD – Today, Assemblymember Salas (D-Bakersfield) joined Bakersfield College (BC) President Dr. Sonya Christian to celebrate and discuss the $1 million in funding secured in the 2019-20 state budget for workforce development programs at Kern Community College District’s Bakersfield College. This funding was allocated at the request of Assemblymember Salas to support the expansion of workforce development in the Valley. This year marks the second year in a row that Assemblymember Salas has secured funding for workforce development programs at BC for a total of $2 million.
“One of the biggest ways we can improve life for folks in the Valley is by continuing to support education and workforce training at our local colleges,” said Assemblymember Salas. “With this funding, Bakersfield College will continue to expand career technical education programs and opportunities in rural areas to ensure that our students are graduating with the skills needed for the jobs of the future.”
Assemblymember Salas presented this year’s funding accompanied by Dr. Sonya Christian, Kern Community College Trustee Vice President Mr. Romeo Agbalog, Bakersfield College HVAC student and DACA recipient Moises Marin De Luna, Director of Delano Campus Abel Guzman, Wasco Union High School District Director Robb Cobb, and Principal Justin Derrick of McFarland High School.
“Bakersfield College is committed to expanding the skilled workforce in our region for employers in Industrial Automation and in Health Careers,” said Sonya Christian, President of Bakersfield College. “I am proud of the faculty and staff at BC who have developed detailed plans for rural Kern County that can be immediately implemented as resources become available. I am very grateful to Assembly member Rudy Salas for his unwavering commitment to education to make our valley strong.”
The funding this year builds on the $1 million secured in last year’s 2018-19 state budget for career technical education programs at Bakersfield College, with a focus on the outlying rural areas such as the Delano campus, which last year unveiled is first HVAC program. With the additional $1 million from this year’s budget, Assemblymember Salas has delivered a total of $2 million in funding over the past two years to expand workforce development programs and create new career opportunities for rural communities in the Valley.
The additional $1 million in funding will be used for the following:
● Expand the Industrial Automation Program at the Bakersfield College Delano Center by funding completion of the Computer Integrated Manufacturing and Advanced Programmable Logic Controller labs
● Provide resources for Bakersfield College’s program by funding courses in Basic Electronics and Programmable Logic Controllers in Wasco, CA.
● Pay for equipment and supplies for all four courses at McFarland High School to establish a cohort of high school students pursuing a Bakersfield College Certificate of Achievement (COA) in Industrial Automation
● Pave the way for improved health care skills in Kern’s rural communities through the creation and expansion of health career pathways in North Kern
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.