Assemblymember Salas and Valley Fever Institute Announce New Funding

BAKERSFIELD – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) joined Dr. Royce Johnson, Director of the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical, and Russell V. Judd, CEO of Kern Medical, to discuss and celebrate the allocation of $2 million in the 2019-2020 state budget to fund valley fever research, patient care and prevention, and public and physician education and awareness. The $2 million secured in the state budget this year by Assemblymember Salas builds off the $3 million that was included in last year’s budget for the Valley Fever Institute, which will allow the Institute to expand their efforts and reach in researching and treating valley fever throughout the state.
“The team at the Valley Fever Institute is doing amazing work and research that is already improving the health and lives of valley fever patients,” said Assemblymember Salas. “I am incredibly grateful for Kern Medical’s commitment to establishing the Institute in the first place, and that we have world-renowned experts dedicating their careers to valley fever right here in Kern County. This is a disease that has largely lacked attention and resources in the past. But that is beginning to change with investment in new research and facilities here in the Valley.”
While valley fever is most prevalent in areas like the Central Valley, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) confirms that cases have been reported from 53 out of the 58 counties in the state from 2012-2017. Over the past few years, the state has continued to see increases in cases and has recorded the highest number of valley fever cases on record in consecutive years. In addition to the immense human toll of valley fever, one study showed that hospitalizations associated with the disease in California from 2000-2011 cost more than $2 billion with an average annual total of $186 million. The funds awarded from the 2019-2020 state budget will help the experts at the Valley Fever Institute increase education, awareness, and care for patients.
“We are grateful to Assemblymember Rudy Salas for bringing critical funding to Kern County - where it is needed the most,” said Dr. Royce Johnson, Medical Director for the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical. “I am honored to lead our clinical team as we continue our mission to increase education and awareness for the public, patients and health care providers; provide the best patient care available and promote research that includes epidemiology, clinical drug development, prevention, immunology and immunizations. The $2 million in funding will directly help the patients we care for every day at the Valley Fever Institute.”
“Every day at the Valley Fever Institute we care for patients fighting Valley Fever,” said Russell Judd, CEO of Kern Medical. “The $2 million will benefit countless people in Kern County and beyond. We are grateful to our dedicated legislators for supporting this critical funding and working with us to ensure the health of our community.”
Last year, Assemblymember Salas helped secure a total of $8 million in the 2018-19 state budget to research, treat and raise awareness of valley fever, including $3 million for the Institute, $3 million for research at University of California campuses, and $2 million to educate providers and the public. In addition, Assemblymember Salas passed a historic valley fever legislative package – AB 1787, AB 1788, and AB 1790 – to improve reporting, education and awareness. This year, Assemblymember Salas has authored AB 203 to help improve the occupational health and safety of workers as it relates to valley fever.
