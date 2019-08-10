Assemblymember Rudy Salas Hosts Successful Backpack & Shoe Giveaway

AVENAL – Assemblymember Rudy Salas, in collaboration with Aria Community Health Clinic, Supervisor Richard Valle, Avenal Police Department and Avenal High School, hosted a major backpack and shoe giveaway in Avenal in Kings County. Hundreds of backpacks and pairs of shoes were distributed to students who were in need of supplies to prepare them for the school year.
“As students in Kings County begin the new school year, we know how important it is that they have the basic items that will help them succeed,” said Assemblymember Salas. “Our backpack giveaway in Avenal ensures that our local students, including those who may not have the resources to buy a new backpack or pair of shoes, will be able to start the school year off right. Thank you to all of our community partners who helped make this a success for our local students.”
“I want to thank Assemblymember Salas for helping with much needed back to school items such as shoes and backpacks for the community of Avenal. I’m happy to team up with him to help and we wish all the kids a safe and happy school year.”
This year’s backpack and shoe giveaway brought a variety of community organizations, volunteers, and students from all over Avenal in Kings County.
