Ask the Doctors: Older adults still need regular exercise

Dear Doctor: Our dad is 78 years old, and he has started spending a lot more time indoors and on his recliner. He's in good health, but he says he's getting too old for exercise to matter. What can we say to persuade him to become active again?

Dear Reader: Exercise is an important part of ongoing health and fitness, and, despite your dad's feelings to the contrary, we never age out of our need for it.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In fact, studies show that becoming or remaining active as an older adult offers a wide array of benefits. On the physical side, regular exercise can improve cardiovascular health; help to lower blood pressure; lessen the risk of chronic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, colon cancer and heart disease; help with balance, strength and flexibility; maintain healthy weight; improve strength and stamina; maintain joint health; help with swelling and pain due to arthritis; and lower the risk of falls. Regular exercise has mental health benefits as well. Older adults who incorporate even moderate amounts of exercise into their daily lives report enhancement to mood and outlook, improved cognitive function and a reduction in symptoms of anxiety and depression. Remaining physically active also has been shown to help older adults maintain their ability to live independently.