Ask the Doctors: Keeping you hands clean best way to stay healthy

Dear Doctor: Why do you have to wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds? Are they not getting clean if you've only got cold water? And why is 20 seconds the magic number? What about hand sanitizers?

Dear Reader: Handwashing is in the news right now due to the coverage of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, as well as our ongoing flu season. It's an important topic because, although the exact means of transmission of the new coronavirus isn't clear yet, we do know how influenza spreads, and COVID-19 is likely to be similar.

In addition to inhaling aerosolized droplets from an infected person's cough or sneeze, influenza spreads through contact with surfaces that have been contaminated by the virus. This can be direct contact, such as when you shake hands with someone infected with the virus, or indirect contact via a contaminated surface or object. If you come into direct contact with the virus and then touch your own mucous membranes, you risk infecting yourself. This includes rubbing your eyes, nose or mouth; biting your nails; eating with your hands; dabbing on makeup; or just resting your chin in your hands. All of this leads to two bits of important advice -- don't touch your face, and do wash your hands. The first relies on awareness, while the latter is all about technique.