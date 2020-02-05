Ask the Doctors: B12 vitamin vital to the body

Dear Doctor: I'm 19 years old, and I switched to a vegan diet six months ago. I'm careful about getting enough vitamin B12. However, some of my girlfriends say it's not that important and your body makes all the B12 you need. Is that true?

Dear Reader: This is a serious issue, and the answer is that nothing your friends are telling you about vitamin B12 is correct. In fact, their advice puts you and any vegans who heed it in real danger. First, vitamin B12 is vital to good health. (More about that in a moment.) And no, your body does not manufacture it. That makes it imperative for everyone following a plant-based diet to make getting adequate B12 a priority.

For those not familiar with the specifics, a vegan diet excludes all animal-based food. That means no meat, fish, seafood, dairy products and eggs. The restrictions also cover honey, which comes from bees, and gelatin, a protein obtained from the bones and connective tissue of animals, often cows or pigs. Because B12 is naturally available only in the major animal products that vegans don't eat, getting enough becomes a daily goal.

