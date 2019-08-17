SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reaching out to about 150,000 customers encouraging them to update their home phone number, mobile number, email and other key information so the company can contact them in advance should it become necessary to temporarily turn off power for safety this fire season.
Locally, contact information needs to be updated for 11,114 customers in Fresno County, 732 in Kings County, 1,492 in Madera County, 152 in Mariposa County, 2,763 in Merced County and 692 in Tulare County.
PG&E sent emails to about 62,000 customers with incomplete contact information earlier this month. Later this week, the company will mail postcards to about 95,000 customers who have no phone number or email on file.
It is important that all customers keep their information updated so PG&E can share important wildfire safety alerts. In addition to notifying customers directly, PG&E also will provide outage updates and safety information through channels such as social media, local news, radio and pge.com.
"Being prepared ahead of wildfires and other emergencies is essential to keeping our families, friends and neighbors safe," said Laurie Giammona, PG&E's Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "We are asking each of our customers to be sure we have their latest, most up-to-date contact information so that we can do our best to reach them in advance of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff event."
The Public Safety Power Shutoff program is one of many additional precautionary safety measures in response to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires that the company is putting in place as part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program intended to reduce wildfire threats and strengthen communities for the future.
Extreme weather threats can change quickly. PG&E's goal, dependent on weather and other factors, is to send customer alerts through automated calls, texts and emails at 48 hours, again at 24 hours, and again just prior to shutting off power.
Besides updating their contact information to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, PG&E encourages customers to do the following:
• Have an emergency plan for wildfires and discuss it with your friends, family and neighbors;
• Update or create a go bag or 72-hour kit that can be used if you need to evacuate; and
• Clear defensible space around your home or business.
• Visit http://www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com for more information about how to prepare.
PG&E thanks the 425,000 customers who have taken action to ensure they will receive its wildfire safety alerts since June 1, 2018. For customers who have not yet confirmed or updated their contact information, PG&E strongly encourages everyone to do so by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589.
