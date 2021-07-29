With most of the rangeland in the Valley dried up, cattlemen are facing “a massive herd liquidation,” says Overland Stockyard auctioneer Dustin Burkhart, based in Hanford. With "no grass from the Sierra to the ocean,” Burkhart says he knows multiple cattlemen who have completely sold off their herds while many others have shipped out 40-50% of their growing beef animals.
”With no other option, cattlemen are forced to buy feed — taking supply away from the area's dairy cows and pushing up corn and hay prices," figures Burkhart. "As the drought gets worse — the prices are just going to go higher, if you can get it.” He adds that, “It’s a domino effect.”
Overland representative, Tyson Howze, says another factor raising hay prices is that more permanent crops have displaced Valley feed-corn and hay fields from years back, reducing local supply and driving up prices that affects dairy operations he works with.
The Hoyt Report says Western states had their lowest May 1 stocks since 2014. States with some of the largest declines include:Arizona: down 56% and California down 48%.
The average price of U.S. alfalfa hay in May jumped $7 per ton after rising $6 the previous month, according to USDA’s Agricultural Prices report. It was the sixth consecutive month that the alfalfa price posted a month-over-month gain. The average price for Supreme and Premium alfalfa hay increased by $15 per ton.
One press report says “This is probably the most serious drought California has seen in my existence,” said Steve Faria, corporate broker at Turlock Livestock Auction Yard in California’s Central Valley. “I’ve been marketing cattle going on 43 years, and I haven’t seen the issues that we’re seeing today.”
Alfalfa hay prices are at record levels at $230 per ton today according to USDA, compared to about $190 this time last year.
Not just here, extremely dry conditions across parts of the country are forcing many cattle producers to make hard culling decisions due to a lack of feed.
The Bakersfield newspaper reports that business has been good lately at the Western Stockman's Market cattle auction in McFarland.
Local ranchers have brought in so many beef cattle since March that the number of sales this year is up between a quarter and a third. The manager there blames the drought.
"It wasn't much of a grass year," CEO Justin Mebane said.
Weather and drought continues to impact crop production
More reports that California’s crops are being impacted by the weather this year. California Farm Bureau says avocados from California are smaller this year and the seasonal harvest is expected to be down by as much as 30 percent in total pounds.It is the result of low rainfall totals over the last few years. Another factor is Santa Ana winds that struck avocado-growing regions in January.
Meanwhile winter temperature swings damaged walnut groves, they report. Wild temperature swings last fall are believed to be the cause of widespread freeze damage in California’s walnut groves. In early November, temperatures dropped from 80 degrees to below freezing in several areas.
Indeed, it is not just summer temps that are affecting crop yields. A recent University of California assessment found that by the end of the century rising temperatures and related reduced winter chill hours will significantly impact key crops. By 2050, yields are projected to decline by 40 percent for avocados and 20 percent for almonds, table grapes, oranges and walnuts.
This week, press reports suggest a squeeze on tomato prices.
"Tomato sauce is feeling the squeeze and ketchup can’t catch up. California grows more than 90 percent of Americans’ canned tomatoes and a third of the world’s."
Kings County acreage is down this year. Kings tomato grower Ernie Costamagna expects production will be down 15 to 20% this year. "Most of that is related to water," he said.
If that isn't enough, raisin growers are worried about smoke-filled skies delaying their harvest like it did last year.Wildfires in late summer in the Central Sierra are getting worse.
AR in January brought half this year’s Sierra snowpack
A single atmospheric river (AR) event in January 2021 provided about half of the snowpack for the year in the Friant service area above Fresno, says the water agency. The upper San Joaquin River is the source of the all important Friant Kern Canal. While we are concerned over the overall precip trends over the winter months, just a few storms, largely unpredictable, seem to make the difference in our water supply. Might as well roll the dice to predict Sierra runoff.
Homes sales in Central California in June
Figures are in for sales of existing homes in California in June including the median price. June’s statewide median home price was $819,630, up 30.9 percent from June 2020. Information is courtesy the California Association of Realtors.
In Central California, San Luis Obispo County sales were up 24% year over year and the median price jumped 41% to $799,000.In Kings County, sales year over year were up 11% and the median price climbed to $295,000 — a 14% jump from June 2020. In Tulare County, sales were down 7% but the median price was up 24% to $335,000 from a year earlier.
In a related report, the Case-Shiller U.S.index reported a 16.6% annual gain in May, up from 14.8% in the previous month. The price escalation was dramatic in California’s big metro areas with a gain of 17% in LA, 18% in SF and 25% in San Diego year over year.
That clunker is worth more
Car owners with older, higher-mileage vehicles sitting in their driveway might be a bit shocked to see how much their vehicle was worth right now. According to Edmunds, the average transaction price for all vehicles sold at dealerships with mileage between 100,000-109,999 miles climbed to $16,489 in June 2021, compared to $12,626 last year, which is a 31% year-over-year increase and the highest that Edmunds has on record for those vehicles. Edmunds data also reveals that higher-mileage vehicles are selling much quicker off the lot.
"It's been a long-held belief among many car buyers and sellers that a vehicle's value begins to decline dramatically once it crosses the 100,000-mile mark, but that's proven to be wrong as vehicle technology and durability have greatly improved over the years," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights.
