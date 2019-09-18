Following FEMA’s “National Preparedness Month” in September, individuals and communities throughout California annual Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill, including West Hills College Lemoore and West Hills College Coalinga.
Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the ShakeOut International Day of Action is set for Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:17 a.m. During the self-led drill, participants practice how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On”. Endorsed by emergency officials and first responders, the safe response to an earthquake is to:
DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter if nearby.
COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand
• If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter
• If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows)
• Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs
HOLD ON until shaking stops
• Under shelter: hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts
• No shelter: hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.
More than 35 million people around the globe are expected to participate; and in addition to safety drills, many participants take extra steps to become more prepared for earthquakes or other disasters.
