Andre Hill remembered during Ohio funeral
  • Updated
Flowers and blankets are placed near the casket of Andre Hill during his funeral on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by Columbus Division of Police Officer Adam Coy in the early morning of Dec. 22, 2020 after officers responded to a non-emergency call in the area. 
