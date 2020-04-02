An evening with Michael Buble tour dates postponed

Michael Bublé has postponed several additional dates of his “An Evening With Michael Buble’ Tour” which was scheduled to start up again in Anaheim, California on May 2nd and come to Fresno on May 3rd, Rescheduled dates for the entire tour will be announced as soon as possible.

“The safety of my fans and my touring family is more important than anything and of course takes priority. I pray that everyone remains safe and I look forward to seeing you back on the road for a great night out once we are advised that our shows can continue. Stay well everyone,” commented Bublé. “Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled dates that we will be revealing once they are confirmed,” said Don Fox, the tour’s national promoter.