Amtrak San Joaquins COVID-19 Service Adjustments

• Closure of Stations: To focus resources on essential transportation functions, the following station lobbies will be closed: Hanford (HNF), Fresno (FNO), Merced (MCD), Modesto (MOD), and Martinez (MTZ). Note: Trains will stop at all closed stations. Bakersfield (BFD), Stockton (SKN), Sacramento (SAC), Emeryville (EMY), and Oakland (OKJ) will operate with reduced staff and hours. Tickets can still be purchased via amtraksanjoaquins.com, Amtrak Mobile App, 1-800-USA-RAIL, and onboard from the conductor with cash.

• Reduction in Thruway Bus Service: Amtrak San Joaquins will be suspending all connecting Thruway Bus services to trains that are being suspended. Additionally, Thruway routes with multiple round-trips that are currently underutilized due to the reduction in ridership will be reduced. A summary of continuing bus services can be found below.

The safety of Amtrak San Joaquins’ passengers and employees is our top priority. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely, and we are taking action based on guidance from public health experts; that includes restoring service to trains and routes once demand returns. To reduce risk during this operational period, we are:

• Enhancing cleaning protocols: We have increased the frequency of cleaning services on our trains and at our stations.