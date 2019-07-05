GULF OF ADEN (July 2, 2019) (NNS) -- Commander, Amphibious Squadron Five (PHIBRON 5) changed command during a ceremony held aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), July 2. Capt. Jason Burns relieved Capt. Brad Arthur as PHIBRON 5 commander.
During Arthur's time as commander, he guided the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) through unit-level integrated certification cycles and the beginning of the ARG's current deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts.
“I am humbled and proud to have served with such exemplary Sailors, Marines and officers of the BOXARG team,” said Arthur. “It has been a tremendous privilege to have had the opportunity to be called commodore of PHIBRON 5, and it is because of each and every one of you.”
During the ceremony, Capt. Arthur read his orders and transferred command to Capt. Burns, who read his orders, assumed command and addressed the ship’s crew as the new PHIBRON 5 commodore.
"I am truly excited to be a part of the BOXARG team and be able to serve with each and every Sailor and Marine in this organization,” said Burns.
Arthur's next assignment will be as the commanding officer of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps unit in Daytona, Florida.
Boxer ARG comprises amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), amphibious transport dock USS John P Murtha (LPD 26) and amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Embarked together with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, commands include “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, Assault Craft Unit 5, Naval Beach Group 1, Beachmaster Unit 1, Fleet Surgical Team 5, and Tactical Air Control Squadron 11.
The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
