The Kings County Board of Supervisors will decide whether the county will take part in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The American Rescue Plan Act was originally passed by the federal government in 1985. It was revised in 2021 to help people with losses occurring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ARPA provides the nation with $350 billion in funds for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to respond to pandemic-caused health emergencies.
It also helps workers who lost their jobs or had hours reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and pays for health insurance by fully subsidizing COBRA premiums for eligible groups. The ARPA improves the unemployment insurance system to help allow workers safe access to insurance systems and with health insurance premiums.
The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) was passed into law in 1985 and works with businesses with 20 or more employees. It allows individuals to stay with an insurance group coverage that they had been with while employed for up to 18 months if the employee loses their job. COBRA is an employer-sponsored program for medical coverage.
The board will consider granting the Kings County Fire Department permission to purchase six new handguns, holsters and spare magazines. It will also consider approving the selling of current handgun inventory through a licensed dealer.
The board will also consider approving the District Attorney’s Office acceptance of grant funding for the fiscal year 2023-24. Supervisors will look at funding the Child Advocacy Center Program from April 1, 2023 to March 3, 2024. The Kings County District Attorney’s office will also request funding for the purchase of a Glock model 45 MOS 9mm handgun for the Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association as a replacement at a cost of $537, and the purchase of a Glock 45 MOS 9mm to restore the sheriff’s department’s inventory.
The Board of Supervisors meets every Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the supervisors meeting room located in the Kings County Government Center Building Number One at 1400 W. Lacey Blvd. Their office may be reached at (559) 582-2362 .