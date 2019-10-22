Fresno State alumni of all ages and interests will be welcomed back to campus for a full week of homecoming events, including a big-name concert and dueling pianos, as the University celebrates its pride and tradition with the campus community and beyond.
Homecoming week is Monday through Saturday, Oct. 21 through 26. The Bulldogs football team will host Colorado State at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Bulldog Stadium (tailgating lots open at 10:30 a.m.). It’s the first time the two teams have met since Jeff Tedford took over as Fresno State’s coach in 2017, and a raucous Red Wave will help in the Bulldogs’ quest to defend their Mountain West championship.
While the football game is often the focal point of homecoming week, the University has again developed a schedule of events to expand the homecoming experience and deliver a well-known act and entertainment for the campus community and alumni.
This year, Grammy Award-winning rapper and producer T-Pain headlines the Homecoming Big Show, an exclusive concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Save Mart Center for alumni, students, faculty and staff. Visit http://bit.ly/FShomecoming2019 for ticket information.
An exciting new event will make its Fresno State debut from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday as the Red Lot (grass area east of Bulldog Stadium) is transformed into a dueling pianos musical journey featuring performers Steve Haas and Leana Courtney along with food trucks, beer and wine. General admission is $5, reserved tables for four are $60, reserved tables for 10 are $150 and a VIP table for 10 with two VIP parking passes is $250.
Scott Michaelson, a 1988 alumnus who graduated with a finance degree, believes expanding homecoming is a way to re-engage alumni and lift the University to a new level.
“There are a lot of good memories from being at Fresno State and it shaped who I am and put me on a path to success, and I owe something to the University for that,” said Michaelson, an account executive who volunteered last year to be part of Fresno State’s homecoming planning committee. “It’s not just a football game on Saturdays anymore, it’s about reconnecting with people, showing my kids what the University can do for you and being in a position to give back to the University that helped me so much.”
The Fresno State Alumni Association is again hosting a homecoming tailgate, open to all alumni, faculty, staff and Family Weekend participants, at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. There will be beer and wine, music, a kids play area and lawn games. A special game ticket plus tailgate meal is available for $30, or a tailgate meal only is $10 (Meat Market tri-tip sandwich or barbecue chicken sandwich plus two sides).
Fresno State students and alumni are continuing a new #BlessTheBall tradition this year, in which they have been relaying the homecoming game ball around campus and the community and touching it for good luck. The idea was started by Fresno State students this past year who wanted to send the football team good vibes as they prepare to take the field. The game ball will be available at homecoming week events for students and alumni to take photos with and share on social media.
“We have events every day this week for the campus community, alumni and the community at-large to engage, connect, relive old memories and create new ones,” said Shawna Blair, coordinator of major events and staff development at Fresno State and chair of the homecoming planning committee. “We look forward to celebrating all week long as we unleash the Bulldog spirit.”
For a full schedule of homecoming events and activities, including student events, visit http://bit.ly/FShomecoming2019. See campus map at www.fresnostate.edu/map.
Homecoming Week Public Events
MONDAY, OCT. 21
Fired Up by the Fountain Homecoming Kickoff 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lawn in front of Kennel Bookstore
Featuring Dutch Bros., games and activities
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
Outdoor Movie at Bulldog Stadium: “The Lion King” 7 p.m.
Bring blankets and enjoy a free movie screening on the stadium turf. (No chairs, animals or outside food or drink.)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
Homecoming Big Show: T-Pain, MAX and VIAA 7 p.m. Save Mart Center
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
Volleyball vs. Utah State 6 p.m. Save Mart Center
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Equestrian vs. Oklahoma State 11 a.m. Student Horse Center
Dueling Pianos in the Red Lot 6 – 10 p.m.
Red Lot (grass area east of Bulldog Stadium on Cedar and Barstow avenues)
Magician Nash Fung 9 p.m. Satellite Student Union
Family Weekend
Activities Friday – Sunday
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Volleyball vs. Boise State 1 p.m. Save Mart Center
Alumni Tailgate Noon
Lawn area north of North Gym
Homecoming Football Game vs. Colorado State 4:30 p.m. Bulldog Stadium
