TULARE – The Progressive Agriculture Foundation® is on a crusade to bring safety and health information to the farming communities who desperately need it. Many in agriculture know someone whose life has been affected by a farm-related injury or death. The statistics are sobering. Even more tragic, these incidents could have been prevented with a few simple safety precautions.
According to Kerissa Chapman, coordinator of the 10th annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day®, “Children sometimes see farming operations and livestock as playgrounds or petting zoos providing fun and adventure. But these facilities, and the livestock and equipment on them, are serious work environments and should be treated with caution and respect.”
The Progressive Ag Safety Day® teaches children how to prevent injuries and reduce the risk of farm incidents. During the Safety Day, children participate in interactive activities that reinforce the importance of taking responsibility for their own safety, respecting parents’ safety rules and sharing safety tips with their family and friends. The Progressive Agriculture Safety Day® not only teaches children the importance of safety but teaches respect for the hard work and risk involved in agriculture.
Hands-on demonstrations on October 22 will teach participants lifesaving first aid techniques and reveal the hidden hazards of farm surroundings. Scheduled demonstrations include Tractor and ATV Safety by Garton Tractor, Electrical Safety by Southern California Edison, Internet and Emergency Safety by Tulare Police Department, Fire Safety by Tulare Fire Department, Railroad Safety by California Operation Lifesaver, Chemical Safety by Wonderful Company, and Poison and Chemical Safety by Wilbur Ellis Company, Inc.
The event is made available to third grade teachers and students by invitation only and benefits from the expertise of local ag professionals. This year, 291 students will attend from five Tulare-area schools.
The 10th annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day® for local students will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the International Agri-Center® in cooperation with the Progressive Agriculture Foundation.
Media outlets are encouraged to attend to help focus attention on improved safety in and around agriculture equipment and sites.
For more information, please contact Kerissa Chapman, Ag Education Manager, at Kerissa@farmshow.org or 559.688.1030.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.