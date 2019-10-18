“Thy Kingdom Come,” is the theme of the week long evangelistic services planned for the Lemoore Seventh-day Adventist Church, according to Lemoore Pastor Jose Alarcon. The series will kick off Saturday morning, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. A hosted meal will follow. The first of the evening evangelism services starts at 7 p.m. in the 1035 E. Hanford-Armona Rd. church.
Featured speaker for the week, which runs through Sabbath, Oct. 26, is Pastor Kory Douglas, a Kansas City, Kan. church youth leader. Evening worship starts at 7 p.m. and offers special music, gifts, and snacks and includes a children’s program.
“The Lemoore Church welcomes guests for this series of special worship. Come for one evening or the entire week of spiritual interest,” Alarcon added. “Everyone is welcome.”
There will be an extra special gathering on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. The 7 p.m., regular service, with a Bakersfield coral offering to follow.
For additional information, including times, call 978-914-1434.
