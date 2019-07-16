Adventist Health welcomes the Stryker mobile lab to bring education to surgical teams

HANFORD – To better provide high-quality care to patients, Adventist Health in the Central Valley is teaming up with the Stryker company, which offers leading surgical technology.
On July 21, the Stryker Teach Truck will roll into the Central Valley for the first time in its existence. It will arrive to Adventist Health Hanford at 9 a.m. to offer an educational experience of a lifetime to Adventist Health surgical teams from Hanford, Reedley, Selma and Tulare.
About 32 surgeons and surgical team members will receive a full-day of skills and education training on the bone and tissue of cadavers.
Stryker is among several surgical equipment makers that supply Adventist Health surgeons and teams with surgical implants, equipment, technology and other tools to care for patients. The Hanford surgical team has ranked among the top 10% in the nation for superior clinical outcomes in knee and hip replacement since 2017, according to Healthgrades.
Dr. Lancy Allyn, a veteran orthopedic surgeon at Adventist Health Hanford, has been using Stryker’s state-of-the-art all titanium fracture fixation system since June 1, 2019.
“I’ve had the opportunity to use this new system on five different occasions for repair of fractures of a collar bone, forearm, wrist, hand fracture and an upper arm,” says Allyn. “In all cases, the system worked very well. All of the plates and screws fit the fractures perfectly. It was easy to use and extremely effective for my patients.”
The mobile unit has 1,200 square feet of lab space; eight fully equipped operating stations, special LED lighting, Stryker surgical power tools; cameras and advanced audio/visual capabilities.
“We recognize the value of continuously educating our staff on advanced technology to help improve patient safety and positive patient results,” says Laurie Taggart, patient care executive for Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “We are excited and honored to have the mobile lab make a stop in our area.”
More information about the Stryker mobile lab is available at TEACH.stryker.com
