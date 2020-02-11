Adventist Health welcomes a new family nurse practitioner

HANFORD – Ana Marie Grajo, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford at the Lacey Medical Plaza. She provides wellness checks, physicals and well-woman exams, along with care for chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

Grajo cared for patients as a registered nurse in emergency room and urgent care settings for several years before deciding to become a family nurse practitioner.

“I enjoyed being a registered nurse for years, but transitioning to a provider brings me joy and appreciation for being able to have a direct impact on lives,” she says. “Connecting with patients and helping them improve or maintain their health is the most rewarding part of what I do. My philosophy is to provide care using a holistic approach. Treating each patient as a whole has shown to lead to better outcomes.”

Grajo earned her master’s degree in nursing at Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Ill., and bachelor’s degree in nursing from California State University Long Beach. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and California Association for Nurse Practitioners.

When she’s not caring for patients, Grajo enjoys spending time with her son, supporting his involvement in sports and visiting Disneyland.

Grajo is accepting patients at Adventist Health Physicians Network Hanford inside the Lacey Medical Plaza, 1524 W. Lacey Blvd., Ste. 105, in Hanford. More information and appointments are available by calling 559-537-0405 or visiting www.HanfordPhysicians.com.