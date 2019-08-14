Adventist Health to offer free showing of “Resilience: The biology of stress and the science of hope”

This hour-long documentary is intended for adult audiences only and not for young children.

CENTRAL VALLEY – Studies show that exposure to toxic stress can have profound consequences on the brains and bodies of children, increasing their risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death. An award-winning documentary called “Resilience” chronicles the dawn of a movement that is determined to fight back. Adventist Health in the Central Valley is joining those efforts by providing free showings of the documentary at its sites in Hanford, Reedley, Selma and Tulare.

Lunch will be provided at all the below showings (noon – 1:30 p.m.):

Tuesday, Sept. 10, Adventist Health Selma Conference Rooms, 1141 Rose Ave. in Selma (Conference Rooms are located on Evergreen Street)

Wednesday, Sept. 18, Adventist Health Tulare Conference Room, 869 N. Cherry St. in Tulare (Conference Room is located in the Lab building off Merritt Ave.)

Friday, Sept. 20, Adventist Health Reedley Classroom, 372 W. Cypress Ave. in Reedley

Thursday, Oct. 3, Chapel Auditorium behind Adventist Health Medical Office-Hanford, 1025 N. Douty St. in Hanford

RSVPs are recommended but not required and may be made by calling Rebecca Russell at 559-537-0083.

