Adventist Health medical offices in Avenal the first in the state to earn awards for keeping California’s kids safe

AVENAL – Both Adventist Health medical offices in Avenal are the first in the state to earn awards for outstanding immunization rates from the Vaccines for Children Program.

The Adventist Health Medical Office at 337 E. Kings St. earned a Gold Seal Certificate for achieving an immunization rate of more than 80% for children 24-to-35 months old; and the Adventist Health Medical Office at 216 E. Fresno St. earned a Silver Seal Certificate for achieving an immunization rate of more than 70%.

Representatives from the California Department of Public Health's Immunization Branch visited both medical offices in January to take photos of the teams and to commend them on a job well done. The photos and recognition are posted on the Vaccines for Children website: http://eziz.org/vfc/provider-requirements/iqip/achievements/.

"I have to give credit to our medical assistants," says Madeline Andrade, practice administrator at both Avenal medical offices. "They do a great job of keeping track of children who need vaccines and sports physicals and following up with parents to let them know the importance of being vaccinated."