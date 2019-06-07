HANFORD – Adventist Health in the Central Valley received eight Energy to Care Awards from the American Society for Health Care Engineering (AHSE) for reducing energy use and freeing up resources to support patient care. Adventist Health medical offices in Coalinga, Fowler, Hanford, Home Garden, Huron, Madera and Selma, as well as Adventist Health’s Kerr Outpatient Center in Hanford, received recognition.
The Energy to Care program encourages hospitals across the United States to reduce energy consumption by taking a closer look at their energy management plans. Facilities honored with the award are found to reduce energy use by:
• 10 % or more over the previous year
• 15 % over two years
• An additional 5 %, if they’re previous Energy to Care Award recipients
Adventist Health partners with Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) to find efficient solutions to reduce facility costs and energy consumption.
“Reducing energy costs makes us good stewards of the environment and responsible corporate citizens,” says Dave Scarlett, vice president and regional director for JLL Integrated Facilities Management. “Every dollar we save on energy is the equivalent of generating $20 in new hospital revenue that can be used for patient care.”
Last year, Adventist Health in the Central Valley earned seven Energy to Care Awards. The goal is to see this number rise, every year.
“This partnership is very valuable to us,” says Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “Teaming up with JLL to save on energy costs allows our Adventist Health teams to focus on delivering world-class care to our patients.”
Award winners will be recognized at the 2019 ASHE Annual Conference in Baltimore, Maryland July 14-17.
