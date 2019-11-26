HANFORD – Getting patients back on their feet and doing what they love, is what Adventist Health Hanford’s Joint Replacement Center takes pride in achieving. So, it was a great honor for the center to have recently received 5-stars in total knee replacement outcomes from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
The achievement highlights the importance of hospital quality to both Adventist Health Hanford’s patients and teams.
Jennifer McFarland, of Riverdale, made the 20-minute drive to Adventist Health Hanford on July 9, just two-days before her 72nd birthday, to undergo total knee replacement surgery on her left knee. She had heard rave reviews about Dr. Kenny Mai, an orthopedic surgeon who’s been caring for patients in the community for more than 10 years. McFarland and Dr. Mai had previously met in 2015, when McFarland arrived to the Adventist Health Hanford emergency room in need of emergency hip surgery. She had always thought her hip pain was the cause of her knee pain, but after having partial hip surgery, she realized the pain was actually in her knee.
Just a few months after her total knee replacement surgery in July, McFarland is walking again and enjoying traveling with her husband of 47 years. She said she’s thankful she heard about Dr. Mai and the Joint Replacement Center.
“Dr. Mai is very friendly,” says McFarland. “He’s honest, and if you have questions, he’ll talk to you about them.”
Every year, Healthgrades evaluates the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data.
“Consumers have many choices when it comes to choosing a hospital where to receive care and the choice can be a matter of life and death,” says Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer at Healthgrades. “The hospitals that have been recognized as 5-star rated for specific procedures and conditions stand out above the rest for their ongoing dedication and commitment to providing exceptional care to their patients.”
The complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, may be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.
