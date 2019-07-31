Adventist Health Hanford awarded for Excellence in Patient Safety

HANFORD – Adventist Health Hanford is one of only 22 out of 514 hospitals across 40 states to receive an “Excellence in Patient Safety Across the Board Award” from Premier Inc. -- a leading healthcare improvement company.
As a member of Premier’s Hospital Improvement Innovation Network (HIIN), Adventist Health Hanford was recognized for demonstrating excellence in performance across 13 patient safety topics, including major health risks such as falls, infections and preventing patients from returning to the hospital with the same concern.
”We are very proud of this award, as it showcases our commitment to creating a culture of patient safety and delivering high-quality, safe and reliable care and services to our patients,” says Dr. Willie Ewing, family medicine physician and chief of staff over medical providers at Adventist Health in the Central Valley.
“Participation in this initiative reinforces our commitment to reliably deliver the best care experience to our community,” says Dr. Frank Gavini, cardiologist and medical officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “We are proud to receive the Premier HIIN Award as we continue down our path of reducing hospital-acquired conditions and readmissions.”
Adventist Health Hanford received recognition in front of thousands during the Premier HIIN National meeting in Nashville, Tenn. on June 17.
