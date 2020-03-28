Actor and Activist Wilson Cruz interviewed

Visalia – The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, will present an interview with actor/activist Wilson Cruz Friday, March 27, 2020, at 3pm Pacific Time. The conversation with Cruz will appear on The Source’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/thesourcelgbt and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC0YErjX98yjq22ZyJwsRKQ

Cruz, a long-time activist/advocate for the LGBT+ community, with a special focus on young people of color, is an Executive Producer of Visible – Out On Television (also executive produced by Wanda Sykes), a history of the portrayal of the LGBT+ community on television. The five-part series is available on Apple TV.

Cruz currently stars in CBS’s Star Trek: Discovery, where he portrays Dr. Hugh Culber, the ship’s Medical Officer. In a Star Trek first, the character of Culber is married to his husband, Paul Stamets, ship’s Engineer, played by fellow out actor Anthony Rapp.

Cruz appeared in the television show My So Called Life, as Enrique “Rickie” Vasquez. Cruz was the first openly gay actor to portray an openly gay leading role character on American television. Cruz has also appeared in The West Wing, Grey’s Anatomy, 13 Reasons Why, NCIS, ER, and numerous other television and movie productions, as well as the Broadway play Rent.

Cruz will be interviewed by The Source Executive Director Brian Poth, who retired from an acting career to co-found the LGBT+ center.