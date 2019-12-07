Christmas Day. The smiles on young faces are wonderful. The celebration of sharing and caring is rooted in the ultimate gift. It is a family day unlike any other.
The Hanford Sentinel for decades has honored a tradition of which we are proud: For one day each year, Christmas Day, the reporters, editors, pressmen and processors, and your carriers join most Americans in a holiday away from work. These are the people accustomed to working while most other people are off: weekends and holidays.
Continuing the tradition, The Sentinel will have a combined Dec. 24-25 print edition in 2019 and will not have a separate printed newspaper distributed on the morning of Dec. 24. The combined edition for Dec. 24-25, which is delivered in time for Christmas Day reading, features a double dose of our regular columns and comics, two entertainment pages, the Christmas Greetings special section, and expanded news and sports reports.
While the tradition with print continues, the news does not stop in an around-the-clock world.
At Hanfordsentinel.com, members will have access to special holiday features that give you a healthy helping of unique content. Plus, the website is updated on Christmas Day with the latest from around the world and nation via The Associated Press and other sources. As journalists are never completely away from the news they cover, local and state news will be updated as developments warrant on Dec. 25.
Then on Dec. 26 itself, things return to normal. While you’re still enjoying the combined print edition, Hanfordsentinel.co is on the move with new content, and breaking news and alerts all day as the work on the Dec. 26 print edition is also underway. On the morning of Dec. 26 you’ll find the printed newspaper in your box the same as 364 other days a year.
Merry Christmas!
