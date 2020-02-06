The Fresno Grizzlies are proud to announce a new initiative to support and encourage girls in the sports industry-whether on the field or in the front office. Through the overarching initiative “A League of Her Own,” we aim to provide real and meaningful experiences for girls to participate in sports. The Grizzlies will implement this new mission through three unique programs: Summer Shadow Program, Women in Sports Speaker Series and a Girls’ Baseball Clinic.

This summer, the Fresno Grizzlies will kick off the Summer Shadow Program. This program aims to give young girls a meaningful opportunity to explore their options for a career in the sports industry. There will be two week-long cohorts from June 15-20 and July 13-18. Up to five young women between the ages of 14-18 and who are currently enrolled in high school will be selected for each cohort. The selected participants will rotate through each department within the Fresno Grizzlies’ front office and game day operations. At the end of the week program, each girl will be recognized during a pre-game, on field ceremony. To apply for the program go to http://www.milb.com/documents/2/1/4/312483214/Summer_Shadow_Program_Application.pdf.

