A century’s worth of free-with-admission fun and contests at the Fair

TULARE — Fairgoers can enjoy the centennial celebration of the 100th Tulare County Fair, Sept. 11 through 15, with over 100 free things to see and do.
Opening day, Wednesday, Sept. 11, is Kids Day, with all children 12 and under admitted free of charge.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, veterans and active duty military with valid ID may enter the fairgrounds at no cost from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All concerts on the Bud Light Stage are free with admission. The concert line-up features Ashanti, John Michael Montgomery, Uncle Kracker, 38 Special and the Marshall Tucker Band. The concert venue has been expanded and enhanced thanks to presenting sponsor Eagle Mountain Casino.
Each day of the fair, attendees can enjoy over 100 free-with-admission options for entertainment including the comedy of Alfred & Seymour and the mystery of hypnotist Steve Bayner. Street musicians The Procrastinators create music using pots and pans and five-gallon water bottles and the Gold Rush Mining Company lets attendees pan for their own real gold. Other attractions include a balloon maker, jugglers, Charlie the Veloci-Raptor, a puppet theater, the extreme dogs stunt show and a petting farm.
The Ramos Brothers Circus is back with horses, clowns and an exhilarating motor cycle daredevil display, along with Captain Jack the pirate, complete with a talking monkey.
This year’s fair offers contests galore, including the Kid’s Talent competition, for children 14 and younger, at 11:30 on Sunday, Sept. 15. Prizes from $50 to $150 will be presented to first through third-place winners.
Visit www.tcfair.org for information and ongoing updates to the schedule of events, or call the fairgrounds office at 686-4707.
