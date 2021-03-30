$7.19M asked for Lemoore Station

The sum of $7.198 million for Lemoore NAS was included in a budget request for fiscal year 1972 relayed from the Pentagon to Congress Tuesday.
— Hanford Sentinel
March 31, 1971
