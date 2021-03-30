You have permission to edit this article.
$7.19M asked for Lemoore Station
50 Years Ago in King's County...

$7.19M asked for Lemoore Station

The sum of $7.198 million for Lemoore NAS was included in a budget request for fiscal year 1972 relayed from the Pentagon to Congress Tuesday.

— Hanford Sentinel 

March 31, 1971

