100 Years Ago in Kings County...
100 Years Ago in Kings County...

Supervisors hear of Fair progress

Members of the Board of Supervisors met informally with the Kings County Fair Association Directors last evening and talked over prospects for the show. The fair directors explained the work that has been accomplished by them and the county board was apparently well satisfied with the report. No formal action of any kind was taken at the meeting. 

Hanford will give the man who break [sic] the world auto record, now held by Barney Oldfield, the sum of $1,000 in addition to a cup. The total of the purses minis the star prize will be $2,750. 

— The Hanford Daily Sentinel

Aug. 13, 1920

