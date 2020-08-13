100 Years Ago in Kings County…

Sheriff Himes has returned from Fresno where he took part late yesterday in the arrest of the largest gang of burglars ever rounded up in the San Joaquin valley. The men arrested, nine in number, had committed crimes from Bakersfield to Stockton and they, or some of them, were thieves who broke into the Walter Department Store in Kingsburg early Friday morning and got away with $4,000 in goods.
— The Hanford Daily Sentinel
Aug. 14, 1920
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!