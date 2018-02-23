Tight ends are surprisingly risky investments in that so few true impact players become available in free agency. The low supply tends to raise the price beyond where demand would otherwise set the bar.
The highest-paid free-agent tight ends the past few years have ended up being bad investments and in most cases no longer are with the teams that signed them.
To wit: Think about Jared Cook ($16 million guaranteed in 2013), Brandon Pettigrew ($8 million guaranteed in 2014), Julius Thomas ($24 million guaranteed in 2015), Dwayne Allen ($16 million guaranteed in 2016) and Martellus Bennett ($6.3 million guaranteed in 2017) — all gone from the teams that signed them.
And as solid to good as they are, you might at some point be able to add Charles Clay ($24.5 million guaranteed in 2015) and Coby Fleener ($18 million in 2016) to that list.
Teams that have done well at the position have drafted and developed their talent — and resisted giving them premium money when they were due for free agency — or signed lower-end free agents, such as the Titans did with Delanie Walker years ago or what the Ravens have done more recently with Benjamin Watson.
So with that in mind, here are our choices for the most interesting free agents at the position — even if their values might be a bit of a concern for more savvy, less spendthrift teams:
1. Jimmy Graham
There will be a temptation for a team that’s one or two offensive pieces away to consider Graham as a difference-making addition this offseason, even though he’s a tricky player to evaluate at this stage.
On the one hand, his yards per catch dropped from a career-best 14.2 in 2016 to a surprisingly pedestrian 9.1 this past season. But on the flip side, Graham was a much-better red-zone producer in 2017, when he caught 10 touchdowns (nine coming in an eight-game flourish around midseason), than he had been in either of his first two seasons in Seattle. Graham also never has been much of a blocker and more frequently has been flexed out wide or in the slot as a pass catcher first and foremost.
He’ll turn 32 this coming season and has been too inconsistent in his second career phase to pay big money to at this point. But Graham might be worth the investment for a team such as the 49ers or Browns, who struggled in the red zone, have cap space to burn and who have young quarterbacks who might benefit from a big target who can catch 50-50 balls and outleap defenders for contested passes.
The Seahawks never found a way to unleash him fully the way Graham flourished with the Saints in 2011. Some have suggested that his best option might be to go back to New Orleans to revive his career. After the Fleener contract, would the Saints invest fairly big in the position again? A deal north of $7 million per year might not be worth it.
2. Tyler Eifert
Had he remained healthier, Eifert likely would have been signed long term — or at the very least, a franchise-tag candidate. There are few at his position who possess the physical traits he does, and he in theory is entering his prime years at age 27. But with 41 games missed (including 14 in 2017) the past five seasons, having never played a full 16-game slate over that time, Eifert carries a huge caveat emptor with a litany of injuries.
In a perfect world, he’s a big, athletic and versatile tight end — a true two-way weapon as a blocker and receiver. The 6-6, 255-pound Eifert can line up in line, flexed or used in motion, and his big-play receiving ability can’t be overlooked. Seventeen of his 20 career red-zone catches have gone for touchdowns.
That said, none of this matters if he can’t stay healthy. A lingering back issue has been the biggest concern, and there is worry that he might never return to full strength and stay on the field. The Bengals’ Marvin Lewis has said the team wants him back, but at what price?
Eifert’s per-game production might suggest he’s worth big money, but his injury concerns also make it more likely he’ll have to settle for a more incentive-heavy contract or maybe a one-year “prove it” deal — either in Cincinnati or elsewhere.
3. Trey Burton
The semi-sleeper on this list will forever have a place in Philadelphia Eagles lore with his “Philly Special” TD pass to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII. The former college quarterback-turned-TE displayed a sliver of his diverse and interesting skill set on the play, even though his role was often limited on the deep team.
I asked Burton during the run-up to LII how aware he was of the tight end market, and he answered very diplomatically about how he was simply focusing on the task at hand and would worry about it later. But you know he’s in a good position to cash in now, just as we wrote late in the regular season.
Only 26, Burton showed what he can do in an expanded opportunity in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, filling in for an injured Zach Ertz. Burton caught five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns that day, flashing his excellent athleticism and hands and giving the Rams’ safeties fits in the process. He might not be much of a blocker, but Burton ideally would be used as a No. 2 “move” tight end for a team that can feature multiple pass catchers.
The Eagles value the former undrafted free agent, and they showed that by tendering him at a second-round level a year ago when he was a restricted free agent. Keeping him this offseason will be tough, however, as I expect him to get money that goes beyond what Dion Sims received from the Chicago Bears in 2017 (three years, $18 million, $10M guaranteed).
Perhaps a team such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans or Ravens would be willing to make that kind of investment if Burton is poised to move on. His situation is not too different from Walker when he signed with the Titans in 2013 at age 28, having been stuck in a part-time role with the 49ers. The four-year, $17.5 million deal ($5.6M guaranteed) felt pricey at the time, but Walker exceeded expectations and signed an extension three years later.
4. Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Still only 25, Seferian-Jenkins is the ultimate “tease” player. He’s always oozed potential and flashed just enough ability to make him interesting. But can you count on him? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided they can’t after off-field missteps and a lack of progress on it.
The New York Jets took a flier on him, and he responded with a career-high 50 catches this past season. He logged a career-high in yards, too, with 357. But Seferian-Jenkins’ 7.1 yards per catch were the fewest of any tight end in the NFL with more than 15 receptions.
True enough, Seferian-Jenkins has the size (6-6, 256) you’re looking for, and in 13 games he would have caught five touchdowns had two of them — both great plays — not been taken away from him on review. But there’s enough maddening inconsistency in his game, from missed assignments to dropped passes, to make him a risky investment.
If you can get him at around $4 million or less per year, Seferian-Jenkins might be worth buying into and hoping for further development. (The Jets reportedly offered him two years and $8 million total, which he turned down.) Beyond that, however, he’s a candidate to be the next expensive tight end to be dropped a year or two from now because of unmet expectations.
