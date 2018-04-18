LOS ANGELES — After his first year as a Trojan for the University of Southern California football team, former Kingsburg offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees reflected on this past season, which included starting as a freshman.
“Coming from Kingsburg, it was a big transition coming from a small program to a national known program here at USC,” Vorhees said. “It was a great experience and I was thankful for the opportunity.”
Vorhees, who majors in business, said he experienced a bit of a culture shock moving from Kingsburg to Los Angeles. After moving to a bigger city and playing for one of the most prominent programs in college football, Vorhees said playing for USC gives him multiple career opportunities.
Starting on the offensive line as the right guard this season meant playing with quarterback Sam Darnold, who could potentially get selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft on April 26.
Vorhees said Darnold and he had a relationship off the field that included the quarterback mentoring him over the last few months, which the former Viking said he was “thankful” for.
“He’s a great guy and a great teammate and a great person outside of football,” Vorhees said. “It was fun to have the opportunity to play with him and a guy that has an opportunity to be the No. 1 overall pick, so it’s pretty cool looking at it from an outside perspective.”
As far as the former Viking’s potential future in the NFL, Vorhees will have to wait until after his junior season to declare for the draft.
“We’ll see whatever happens,” Vorhees said about his future.
Other than playing on the same field as Darnold, Vorhees also was part of the Trojans’ Pac-12 Conference championship team that went 11-3 on the season. USC also played in the AT&T Cotton Bowl against Ohio State in January, which ended in a 24-7 loss to for the Trojans. USC finished as the No. 8 ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Although it wasn’t the result he wanted, Vorhees said playing in a bowl game, such as the magnitude of the Cotton Bowl was “fun, but challenging.”
Vorhees also had the opportunity to work with a coaching staff that consists of head coach Clay Helton and offensive line coach Neil Callaway.
Callaway has coached for 29 years and Vorhees said he is a “great” and “tough” coach.
“He really pushes us hard on the offensive line and he’s an old school coach,” Vorhees said. “He trains us tough and prepares us for competition.”
Playing for Helton, Vorhees said he’s a “genuine” guy and he appreciates that aspect about his head coach.
“He’s the greatest head coach in all of college football right now,” Vorhees said about Helton. "He’s exactly the same [genuine guy] on the field, as he is off the field.”
Vorhees former high school coach David Wilson, who has coached the Kingsburg program since 2015 - Vorhees’ junior year - said he was “a pleasure” to coach.
“Obviously, his skill set kind of spoke for itself,” Wilson said. “When you walk in [a room] and he fills up a doorway, he’s 6-foot-5-inches [tall] and 300 pounds...but he could move well.”
Wilson said Vorhees was a great teammate and was one of the hardest workers in the weight room. He didn’t take it easy during practice or workouts.
Vorhees and Wilson’s contact now mainly happens through text messages.
“Do we keep in touch as much as we like to? Probably not, but at the same time he’s got a lot of things on his plate,” Wilson said. “We keep in touch as much as possible.”
Recently, Vorhees suffered a slight tear of his meniscus and had surgery, which takes three to four weeks to recover, but he’s expected to come back for summer workouts.
Heading into his sophomore year, Vorhees wants the opportunity to win another conference championship and hopefully compete in the College Football Playoff and contend for a national championship.
“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to win a championships again,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll do the same thing that we did last year, but this year take it further to the playoffs and hopefully to the national championship.”
